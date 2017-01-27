FRANCISCO XAVIER VAZ

Born: 26/07/1944 , Died: 26/01/2017

(AQUEM – ALTO, MARGAO)

Beloved husband of Natalia (Natly) Alvares. Son of late Patrocinio & late Teodolina Vaz. Brother / bother-in-law of late Bemard / Carmina Vaz, Gina / Anthony Pereira (Utorda), Philomena / Felix Gracies (Navelim), Rober /late Elcy (Aquem), loving father / father-in-law of Patcy / Maurice, Presley / Rowenia, Pearl / Viloni, Parina / Willy Funeral cortage will leave his residence at Aquem – Alto on Friday the 27th January 2017 at 3:30 pm to St. Sebastian cemetery, Aquem – Alto for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.