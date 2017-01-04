From folk to fusion

How many of us follow our instinct to turn our aspirations into reality? Angarag Mahanta, better known as Papon an Indian singer, composer and record producer from Assam is one those who lived his dream. He was in Goa to perform at the grand finale of the recently held Serendipity Arts Festival held in Panaji, Goa. He is also the founder and lead singer of the folk-fusion band called Papon and The East India Company. Having a background in music it was not difficult for him to understand his inclinations and his bid to enter the music industry. “My parents are musicians, my father is a folk musician while my mother is a classical musician which was enough for me to develop an interest towards folk and classical music,” says Papon.

Having founded a folk-fusion band, speaking about the initial thought behind it he says: “When I was studying in Delhi I was exposed to different sounds of north-east as well as music from rest of India. Since there was lot of folk at home I wanted to do a global sound and this initiated me to start my own folk-fusion band.”Although India and Goa has a rich colonial history and culture Papon believes that the influence can never be bad. “The influence of music cannot be bad as there is a flow of ideas and culture,” he says. He further adds: “The world is becoming smaller every day owing to developing technology and communication which is bridging the gap. If we don’t know our culture or the history of our roots we are missing out on something important. Since folk and classical music is in my roots I am studying and promoting that form of music.”

There is a general debate of music not being just for entertainment speaking more about this idea Papon says: “Music is for everything and not just for entertainment, music describes your feeling. If you are happy you might sing or hum a tune. Music is not only for entertainment but also for self satisfaction,” says Papon.With the constant changing world and the introduction of new technologies to ease the lives of mankind music too seems to get affected. “Music will change; change is constant and every 100 years things have to change. I see the youth very interested in what they are listening. It will only lead to something more interesting,” says Papon.

He has been associated with Coke studio for quite some time, about this he says: “In a country where nothing was packaged well as film music, it could not have been bigger than this. I am really happy about my journey being associated with the Coke Studio.”Papon is fascinated by the rustic Goan beauty which draws tourists from around the globe. He has been visiting Goa for the past 10 years for several performances that he had rendered here. “The Portuguese influence on Goan music and the use of Konkani music in Bollywood has encouraged me to increase my knowledge and understanding about Goan music. Goa and Assam have lots in common like the music, culture. The similarity in Goa and Assam is that both the regions foster a lot of music and the people love music,” says Papon. [NT]