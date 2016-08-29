Ganesh Chaturthi keeps shopkeepers on the edge

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious festival that ushers in success and prosperity with an increase in sale of gold jewellery, garments and sweets. Premila Krishnan checks out the demand for the three commodities ahead of the festival

Jewelers in the city are flabbergast this Ganesh Chaturthi. A paradigm shift has been discernible in customers. They do not want to buy gold as an investment during this festival. Apprehensions are galore but some jewelers adopt the wait and watch approach while others want to move to greener pastures. In fact, the onset of big jewelry brands has created an impact on local jewelers.

“We usually see a good sale for Chaturthi but it is very slow this year. About 10 customers visit us every day to buy 24 K ornaments but now it is 12 grams. We try to entice customers by cutting down on making charges from Rs 350 to Rs 250 per gram. In Goa, business is slow and shaky,’’ says Kishor Verlekar of Sangeetha Jewellers, Margao.

Sharing his opinion is Vishal Salkar from Chamunda jewelers, Goa Velha. “Customers have come down by 40 per cent. So I reduce making charges from Rs 150 to Rs 200 per gram depending on the design and quantity.’’ He says that they had work for one kilo earlier but now it is only 300 grams in a month. With the decrease in the rate of the British Pound overall the business has taken a beating. The next generation cannot continue our ancestral business. I invested one crore but this is not what I expected.”

According to Kalidas Raikar from Raikar Jewellers, Panaji, this is not the apt time for good business. “We have to wait till Diwali. Business in the past four months has been affected by 50 per cent in Panaji and Mapusa. Customers now seek 26 grams instead of 40 grams. Compared to last year it is slow due to the international market. In Dubai one gram of gold costs Rs 2,800 while the rate is Rs 3,200 in India. The government needs to reduce taxes but this crisis will change as we work harder.’’

Vijay Athavale, manager, Lagu Bandhu, Panaji has a different take altogether. `Maybe there are too many players in the field. Now money is a problem for the higher strata too. Walk ins’ have reduced from 700 to 400. When there is a fluctuation in the market people wait and watch and take a back seat for it to subside and stabilize.’’

A pertinent point made by Sanjay Nagvekar from Nagvekar jewellers, Panaji was that earlier there was less of competition. “There is no sale due to the influx of big brands. But it will pick up by next week before Chaturthi. One has to be positive, patient and honest. Quality, punctuality and delivery are important.’’

In sheer contrast the mood is buoyant at the up market store of Tanishq, Panaji. “There was a dip last year. Now, we have business of over Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh daily from August 1 after we offered 20 per cent discount on diamonds and advertised in a big way. The market will go up as the trend is upwards,’’ says Sameer Naidu, manager.

Local jewelers feel that the advent of big jewellery brands has hit their business besides the reduction in the number of tourists. But most shops are family owned businesses and it makes them confident of their regular customers. Readymade garment owners are very optimistic that there will be sales next week though they exercise caution over restraint. They are not threatened by malls and online offers.

Paresh Mehta from Bombay Bazaar says, “There has been three-four per cent growth in the past two years as the market is slow. We have no direct competition with malls that have created little impact. There has been 20 to 25 per cent margin net of taxes on clothes. The downfall in sale is due to the decrease in the number of foreign tourists”.

Readymade garment sale begins slowly five days prior to Chaturthi when a boost in sale of traditional stuff is seen says Ashwin Mehta from Baron. “There has been no growth in the readymade sector as people spend only during weddings, new arrivals and new house. Malls do not create any tension for competition but overall business is down. Those who work realize the power of spending and graduate to brands as the market scroll goes on.”

According to Barne, “Overall there is a slump in the market but we expect to improve from Chaturthi. Next week we will have 150 to 200 customers. Good sale is seen in the last eight to ten years for Chaturthi. In clothes, there is CST besides 5 per cent VAT. We need to wait and watch what GST brings for us. We have schemes with gifts to entice customers. ’’

The buzz picks up in the last four days prior to Chaturthi, says Luis Tavora from Poshak. “With the entry of malls and online the business is slow. Our net profit has come down in the past one year but we compensate with a low inventory and order sufficient amount. We cut unwanted costs on advertising and hoardings. We will wait and watch for a couple of years.”

UCB has launched their new collection to attract customers. manager, Paul Mascarenhas says, “Demand for ethnic wear during Chaturthi is not there now and there is no sales. There has been a dip since January as tourism has gone for a toss.”

Situated at the dead end is In-Vogue. “We hardly have any business for Chaturthi though we replenish the collection to get an edge due to the huge competition. We get Rs 2,000 daily and sometimes sell cost to cost to pay our suppliers. There are no local customers,’’ says Shah Rukh.

Shop owners wait patiently and don’t panic. Many relegate it as another passing phase that will augur better business and money.

Sweets are synonymous with festivals but aficionados are yet to pick up the boxes for Ganesh Chaturthi. The countdown begins for shop owners who wait in abeyance for next week for sales to boom. It is business as usual for some while sales have declined for others. Dearth of customers and lack of skilled labour are the usual problems.

“We have had steady business from day one of our launch when we earned Rs four lakh and subsequently Rs 1.20 lakh daily. Season begins from Chaturthi and later Diwali, Christmas and New Year. It is a floating market which ventures out with new taste of sweets. We have a dearth of space to display 800 varieties during the festival. Initially our business was targeted at 30 per cent Karnataka natives here but it later picked up. Growth is highlighted on certain occasions only. There is no full stop for food and one can’t stop eating,’’ says Ravikiran B Patil, manager operations of Big Mishra Pedha, Panaji.

Nitin Maganlal of Magsons Mithai Mandir, Panaji takes a different stance. “Food industry does not work on market per se. It may be applicable for clothing and housing industries. People always have money for food. Sweets are more of a status symbol when given as gifts. The box is the brand name wherein quantity but quality matters. We have excellent business and Chaturthi customers start from weekend with a huge turnout by August 2. We have 21 varieties of sweets.’’

The usual verve associated with Chaturthi is missing says Ratan Borana from Sanman in Vasco. “Business was good when it was boom time for mining and shipping. Sales declined due to the lack of labour and migrants. Chaturthi customers come three days prior to the festival and we have 12 varieties of sweets. Earlier huge orders came from companies who distributed sweets. Lack of cash flow has affected our business. There is a steady decline in sales and numbers.’’ He says that he wants to diversify into trading business due to lack of skilled labor and labor problems.

Future is uncertain for Damodar Zaveri of Gujarat Sweet Mart. “I don’t know what the future holds for me. I do not know what to do? Business has taken a beating with many competitors in the past three years and customers have got divided. There is 50 per cent sale with price rise and parking problems but one cannot compromise on quality. Earlier we had Mapusa and Ponda customers but now have opted for shops in their near vicinity. As secretary of Goa Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association I hear similar grievances. Tourists are on a tight budget and share thali and pakodas. So there is no volume but customers. We earn Rs 30,000-Rs 40, 000 a day but need money to roll. We have nothing except the regular stuff for Chaturthi.” Sweet shop owners have not been that affected by the recession and expect good sale next week. But some want a change as the younger generation opts for white collar jobs.[NT]