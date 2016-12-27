Ganja seized in Mapusa, 50-year-old held

Panaji: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested 50-year-old Vishnu Naik from Mapusa and seized ganja worth Rs 1.70 lakh.According to information, on the basis of specific information received through reliable sources, officers of NCB, Goa under the supervision of Superintendent, NCB Jitendra Ranjan raided the premises in an apartment in Mapusa and seized around 3.4 kg ganja. In this connection Naik was arrested. The raid was conducted on December 24. The accused is currently lodged in judicial custody at Colvale jail. According to NCB officials, investigation is in progress to unearth the other persons involved.

Meanwhile, in November, the NCB officers had seized drugs worth around Rs 10 lakh in two separate cases wherein three accused including a woman was arrested. The accused are currently in judicial custody. NCB during the raids had seized 178 gram cocaine, 12.5 gram MDMA and 57 tablets of Ecstasy worth around Rs 10 lakh. According to information in one case, a Nigerian national along with a woman, a native of Assam were arrested while in another case one accused person, a native of UP was arrested. [NT]