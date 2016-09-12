Garbage problem continues to haunt Margao.

In absence of strict action against garbage dumping at improper places, several spots in Margao have turned into garbage dumps. It is a regular feature wherein garbage is being found disposed of along roadsides or in the open spaces. Most common is the habit of people of discarding waste bags along the roadsides that results in the garbage getting strewn around and stray animals attracting to it. Often, garbage bins are also found uncleared and overflowing. ‘The Navhind Times’ lensman Ganadeep Sheldekar captures the garbage sites in different areas of the town. [NT]