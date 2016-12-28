GCA officials’ bail hearing on Jan 2

Panjim: The Additional Session Court of North Goa has posted the anticipatory bail hearing of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) officials to January 2, 2017.The Economic Offences Cell (EOC) strongly objected to anticipatory bail for the four accused stating that the modus operandi in the case is similar to an earlier case.EOC also submitted that they want to look for the investment and recovery of the money which has been misappropriated. [H]