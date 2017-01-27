GCZMA stops work on illegal road in Chapora

Panjim: In yet another setback to the government ahead of the February 4 Assembly polls, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has issued a stop work order to the Department of Archives and Archaeology on illegal construction of road near Chapora fort on CRZ area.Based on a complaint filed by Chapora resident Sagardeep Sirsaikar, GCZMA pointed out that as per the CRZ notification the entire belt of 100 mts from the High Tide line (HTL) of river and 200 mts from HTL from sea is designated as No Development Zone and hence no construction/development whatsoever is permissible.

“The alleged construction and hill cutting is carried out in the CRZ limits, which appears highly detrimental to the coastal ecosystem. Also, it has been observed that you have not obtained any prior approval of the authority (GCZMA) in respect of the said construction, which is a gross violation of CRZ notification 2011,” the order signed by GCZMA Member Secretary Agnel Fernandes says.

It further states, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 5 of Environment Protection Act, 1986 read with sub-rule (3) (a) of rule 4 delegated to GCZMA, you are hereby directed to stop the work with immediate effect and show cause as to explain why a direction to restore land to its original condition should not be issued to you.”The order has directed the department to file a reply with permissions, licences issued by the authorities and other documents within seven days.Two months ago, NGT had permanently stayed the Rs 16 cr jetty project in Siolim. [H]