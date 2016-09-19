At least once

At least once in a life

One should get admitted in General hospital

And then next day should experience

lighted and delighted souls

Here goes the struggle of life and death

striving for living and dying too

one can see here yelling death

and sometimes life blooming

so I say I

at last a day in life

one should spend in general hospital

and enjoy a life there

The place being miraculous fetch a hand

to the one who is not having it

a leg provided to the legless

those are blind can see the light

a deaf can enjoy sound

at the side of mourning song

one can here a very warm cry of new born

so the request: at least once in a life

experience the vitality of active soul

in general hospital

In hospital

you can here screaming of pain

you can see ocean of agony

but in midst of this

there oozes a streak of care

through the loving hands of nurse

her dedication for ailing soul

so put your faith in them

This is the place where you get new limbs

for broken or decayed one

here you can see heart cut and mended and reactivated

here you can see kidney transplanted

so I say

leave here your broken or useless limbs

and start a new kingdom of new attachments

Here on the vast field of time

there goes unending fight of life and death

and with earnest struggle of doctors and nurses.

even almost dead person

as soon as he sees warm and tender sunrays

starts walking with tremendous hope

so I say

even a corps lying on road

should be brought to the hospital

to pump life in his heart

and sing a song of new hopes