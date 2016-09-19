At least once
At least once in a life
One should get admitted in General hospital
And then next day should experience
lighted and delighted souls
Here goes the struggle of life and death
striving for living and dying too
one can see here yelling death
and sometimes life blooming
so I say I
at last a day in life
one should spend in general hospital
and enjoy a life there
The place being miraculous fetch a hand
to the one who is not having it
a leg provided to the legless
those are blind can see the light
a deaf can enjoy sound
at the side of mourning song
one can here a very warm cry of new born
so the request: at least once in a life
experience the vitality of active soul
in general hospital
In hospital
you can here screaming of pain
you can see ocean of agony
but in midst of this
there oozes a streak of care
through the loving hands of nurse
her dedication for ailing soul
so put your faith in them
This is the place where you get new limbs
for broken or decayed one
here you can see heart cut and mended and reactivated
here you can see kidney transplanted
so I say
leave here your broken or useless limbs
and start a new kingdom of new attachments
Here on the vast field of time
there goes unending fight of life and death
and with earnest struggle of doctors and nurses.
even almost dead person
as soon as he sees warm and tender sunrays
starts walking with tremendous hope
so I say
even a corps lying on road
should be brought to the hospital
to pump life in his heart
and sing a song of new hopes
