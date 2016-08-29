GFG condemns govt for finalising Mopa tender

Margao: Goans for Goa (GFG) has condemned the move of the government to finalise the tender of Mopa airport, which is bagged by Bangalore based GMR group.

GFG said that finalising the Mopa tender, despite the opposition from the people, is a mockery of the democratic process.

The activist group said that in the guise of giving an airport for Goans, the government has acquired land for other facilities, which, it claims, would be allotted to the builders lobby. “All these are done at the cost of the poor farmers of Mopa who will be displaced,” it said.

“The government is giving us a carrot saying that the State will get 37% of the gross revenue, when all expert reports suggest that the airport will not be economically viable, especially, if Dabolim is to continue,” GFG said.

GFG demanded that Congress, AAP, Goa Forward, and other regional parties should make their stand clear on the issue.

“If you are silent on this issue, you definitely do not have the interest of Goans; you might as well not contest elections in 2017, as it will prove that you are only paying lip service to the cause of Dabolim airport,” the GFG said.

GFG also appealed to Goans for Dabolim Only (GFDO), the group at the forefront of this issue, to launch a movement to stop Mopa airport from coming up, or at least stalled until the end of 2017 elections.[H]