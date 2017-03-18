GHRC asks for status of burial grounds and crematoriums

Panaji: The Goa human rights commission (GHRC) on Wednesday directed the municipal administrations and director of panchayats to file status reports on development of burial grounds and crematorium within two months.

This comes in the wake of a complaint by Dr Anthony Rodrigues regarding the violation of dead persons’ rights due to lack of burial ground or crematoriums.

Sheru Shirodkar, additional director of municipal administration (ADMA) and Advocate K L Bhagat representing director of panchayats (DOP) and the chief secretary were present before the GHRC. Shirodkar stated before the GHRC that the government shall be moved to acquire the land for burial ground and crematorium wherever there is a need for such.

In the earlier proceeding on December 16, the GHRC issued summons to the chief officer of Pernem municipal council to remain present in person before the commission and accordingly Gautami Pednekar (chief officer, Pernem) was present. The commission directed the Pernem chief officer to initiate the process to identify places for burial ground and crematorium.

The GHRC noted that the Margao municipal council was not present this time as well.

The commission directed the DOP, the ADMA and all other respondents including Margao municipal council, Pernem municipal council, Bicholim municipal council and Quepem municipal council and all other municipal councils and all the panchayats through the respective block development officers to expedite the process of developing burial grounds and crematoriums and submit status reports to the commission within two months.

The director of municipal administration and the director of panchayats has issued a memorandum directing all the chief officers of various municipal corporations of Goa and all respective block development officers under the director or panchayats to make suitable arrangement if not done so far for burials and cremation.

Adv Satish Sonak on behalf of the complainant, Dr Anthony Rodrigues, represents the case before the GHRC alleging that decent burials or cremation is the basic necessity for humanity. The chief officers and block development officers should avoid discrimination by providing these basic facilities for the public. [TOI]