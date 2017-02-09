GIM’s HR Club to throw open Anveshan 2017

Panjim: Anveshan 2017, a national level HR Symposium organised by HRiday, the HR club of Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is set to be held on February 11 and 12 aiming to create a forum where management students across the country get an opportunity to interact with industry experts and showcase their skills in the field of human resources.This year, the event centers around the theme ‘Reinvent the Ordinary’ which will be an intensive affair, boasting of an illustrious panel of speakers, workshops, a national level case study competition. The activities include Inquizitive, Gyaanodaya, Margdarshan, Samiksha and Yukti.

Anveshan 2017 kick starts with Inquizitive, a national level quiz on February 9 attracting participation from across the country.In order to bring in a new flavor to Anveshan this year, Margdarshan, an industry-student mentorship program which involves industry experts coming on campus and guiding the top six teams through an exciting and electrifying simulation game, was added.The event promises to keep the participants thinking on their feet. It will also demand that students apply their theoretical knowledge during the simulation game, while being guided by experienced professionals in the field of HR. [H]