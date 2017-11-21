Give us space to resolve Padmavati row: CBFC

Panaji: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said here on Monday that the board must be given “space” to resolve the ‘Padmavati’ row. He said the board has not created the controversy and it was “unfair” to expect it to come out with a quick-fix solution.”There is a lot of expectation, curiosity around it. But you should ask, how fair is it to put everything on the head of CBFC and not give it the space to operate. Also, it is very important to understand that this is a special case. There is too much curiosity and too much of attention around it. Everyone wants to see it with a microscope. So, it is very important that adequate space is provided for CBFC to operate,” he said on the sidelines of the Iffi opening ceremony. [TOI]