GMR’s massive debts fail to rankle Goa government

Panaji: The debt-riddled balance sheet of the GMR Group has failed to rankle the Goa government which is convinced that the group’s subsidiary, GMR Infrastructure will deliver the Rs 3300 crore Mopa airport. The GMR Group, with interests in airports, energy and infrastructure, reportedly has a consolidated debt of Rs 39,154 crore and was featured in the Credit Suisse Group’s House of Debtreport 2015 as one of the top 10 indebted corporate entities in the country.

Following years of rapid expansion on the back of heavy borrowing, the group has spent the last few years trimming down its debt through divestment, debt restructuring and overseas funding. A company official said that since the bidding process had just been completed, it was too early to divulge details about joint partnerships but added that financing the project would not be an issue.

“We have gone into the financials of the company and examined this. Any infrastructure company that comes in to build such a massive project, they have to do it through debt. GMR has not defaulted even once, not to banks and not to the operator,” director of Goa civil aviation Suresh Shanbhogue said.

GMR Infrastructure, the flagship company of the group and the parent company of GMR Airports limited, which won the bid to build the Mopa greenfield airport, posted a net loss of Rs 2161 crore in financial year 2015-16.

“GMR has given a Rs 54 crore bank guarantee. If debt is a problem, why would they do that? If they have such a problem, they would not bid at all. They would not want a black spot. The moment they fail they will fail in all future projects,” Shanbhogue said.

Company sources said that the GMR Group was so confident about the Mopa airport project that they submitted their bid three days ahead of the deadline. The chairman of the GMR Group, G. M. Rao also arrived in Goa to visit the location of the Mopa Airport, a source said.

A company official said the group is also building an airport in Philipines and funds have come in for that project as well.

The GMR Group is a major player in the airport business and operates the Delhi international airport and the Hyderabad international airport. GMR increased its stake in Delhi International Airport, which is rated as the number 1 airport in the country and which witnessed a robust 18% jump in traffic.

In their efforts to pare their debt, GMR Infrastructure has also been consistently selling assets, even in the face of poor valuations, in sectors such as airports, power and energy to reduce its debt burden, sources said.

The group has raised $300 million dollars or Rs 2000 crores through foreign currency convertible bonds from the Kuwait Investment Authority. GMR also raised $300 million by selling a stake in its energy vertical.

Credit Suisse Group’s House of Debt report for 2015 listed Lanco Group, Jaypee Group, GMR Group, Videocon Group, GVK Group, Essar Group, Adani Group, Reliance Group, JSW Group and Vedanta Group as the companies with the highest debt burden. [TOI]