Goa Board staff to strike work from today

Panjim: Ahead of the prelim exams of Class X and XII in January, employees of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday protesting non-implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Being an autonomous body, the recommendations of the Pay Commission are not directly applicable to the Board at present. [H]
