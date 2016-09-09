Goa could become next floriculture hub in the country: Mohapatra

Panaji: Goa can be the next floriculture hub provided the right kind of mix of policy, efforts and technology is ensured along with appropriate utilisation of water resources.

Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Trilochan Mohapatra informed that the ICAR Goa is working on identifying the right varieties of heliconia for commercial exploitation in the state.

Mohapatra, who is also the secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India, expressed optimism that Goa could become the next hub of floriculture in the country.

He said, “ICAR Goa is working on identifying the right varieties of heliconia which can be promoted for different purposes for mass production in Goa, even in coconut orchards. ICAR is looking at how alongwith coconuts one can have flowers and promote it on large scale for commercial purpose.”

He further said that if floriculturists are provided with the right technology then they could double their income.

Stating that Goa receives abundant rainfall, Mohapatra claimed that the state has not been successful in tapping the rainwater to its maximum potential.

“Goa receives high amount of rainfall in contrast to our places of Maharashtra and Karnataka. We are looking at how to capitalise on this water resource, when we have water everywhere,” he added.

Through proper water management, he said, Goa can explore the possibilities of fish-based integrated farming system.

He informed that the Coastal Agricultural Research Institute has developed several models and attempts are being to study how these can be promoted on a large scale and propagated in the state for maximum returns.

The DARE secretary said that the research institutes are exploring the possibilities of integrated farming in the state of Goa.

He further said that existing policies in dairy farming can be improved by introducing technology and better breeds to improve productivity of cows.[NT]