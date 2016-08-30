Goa Forward wants Margao roadside gadda licence revoked

Margao: Some executive members of Goa Forward, on Monday, called on the chief officer of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Y B Tadve, and demanded immediate revocation of a trade licence that was issued to a roadside gadda operator in Margao.

The council had resolved in its monthly meeting held in the last week to demand removal of the said gadda.

“We will blacken the faces of the officials involved in corrupt practices in protest. There are some technical staff members, who do this mischief. A trade licence cannot be issued on the basis of NOC from the PWD. The Goa Forward extends its support to the councillors and the chairperson who have demanded inquiry into the licence issued for operating a roadside gadda,’’ said Prashant Naik, spokesperson of the Goa Forward.

The Goa Forward members – Mohandas Lolienkar, Durgadas Kamat and a couple of others along with Naik demanded with the chief officer to revoke the said licence.

The chief officer told them that if the chairperson issues him a noting on the file, it would be easy for him to act.

“Levelling allegation is very easy. It would have had some weight if it was proved. Councillors have limited powers. Any refusal requires a justification. There has to be an atmosphere of harmony. My technical staff members are doing their job. The gadda operator brought the PWD NOC, and the MMC issued him the trade licence,’’ he added while speaking to the media persons.[NT]