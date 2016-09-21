Goa gets tech savvy.

Panjim: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday announced the setting up of IT-hub, a technological incubator, in collaboration with Telangana, at Chimbel, where the State is coming up with its Information Technology (IT) Park.Parsekar said that with the government signing a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in the field of IT with Telangana, MAIT and Google India, it proposes to introduce WiFi facilities in 40 colleges and Android development courses.“We are going to set up T-Hub in Chimbel in association with Telangana government. We are already coming up with IT Park at the site and several companies have already expressed their willingness to set up their units here,” Parsekar said. “We will be offering free WiFi in colleges soon. In the first phase 40 colleges will be included. Also in support of Google India, we intend to launch Android development study, which will be a six to eight week course. It has wide scope in IT sector,” the chief minister stated.

He was speaking at the Digital India workshop organised by Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, government of India and the National Service Scheme (NSS), at the Goa University.“The State must become digital literate. It’s easier for the youth to grasp digital education. Our target group is the youth. We want to digitalize services in the State so that citizens can get access to prompt results,” Parsekar told the students.Taking a dig at Green NGOs and activists, the Chief Minister said that currently the State is facing a major problem where people are agitating against development projects like establishment of educational institutions of repute or installing a mobile tower or construction of bridge. “The youth should become more involved in community issues to dispel apprehensions that are in the minds of people. They can’t remain aloof from such issues,” he appealed. Earlier IT Director Ameya Abhyankar said that the Digital India program is a flagship scheme of the government of India with tremendous potential. “Under Digital India, the focus is on IT education and students need to leverage opportunities that come from the program and manifest their full potential,” Abhyankar said. [H]