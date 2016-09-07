Goa goes eco-friendly this Chaturthi festival

Panaji: With the celebrations for Siddhidata (Ganesh) on, good sense has prevailed among several idol-makers in the state. The usual Plaster of Paris (PoP) has litterally popped out of the idol-makers’ list of ingredients used.

In comes several eco-friendly items which are used to make “safe” idols so that post the celebrations, the water bodies are not contaminated.

The PoP idols are very attractive but have several side effects to the the environment as several chemicals and paints are used to make these PoP idols. Meanwhile, the eco-friendly idols are not only cheap, they can be preserved and when immersed, these eco-friendly idols don’t pollute the water bodies and pose no danger to the aquatic life at large.

“One of the major drawbacks of poP idols is that it does not degrade fast, thus causing drastic problems to the water bodies,” said Viresh Golatkar.

When Herald visited Sarvaganik Ganesh Utsav’s at Boca de Vaca and Mala and some of the residents in Panjim, it was seen that many people have started getting mud and clay idols which degrade faster in water, causing less harm to the environment.

The Ganesh Dekhavas at Boca de Vaca and Mala this year have completely gone to the eco-friendly way, reaching a new level completely and setting up an example for the rest of the state to follow.

Devanand Mainkar, president of Young Boys of Boca De Vaca, said, “We have purely shifted our focus from PoP to going green and using idols made up of mud clay and degradable substances and we being a sarvajanik utsav, have installed a Ganesh idol, which is purely made with eco-friendly ingredients. After immersion these idols get dissolved faster and being free of chemicals, these idols also don’t pose any hazard to the environment.”

The vice- president of Yuva team Raghuvir Mahale, who is behind the beautiful eco-friendly Ganesh idol at Mala, said, “the Ganesh idol at Mala is made of matchsticks, sawdust and paper. We required more than 28,000 match sticks and the idol is 12.5 feet high, which is 100 percent eco-friendly.

“This year the Yuva team has applied for an entry to the Limca Book of World Records and India book of records” he added.

“There still some who prefer PoP idols. Albeit being attractive with finesse, these idols are bundles of hazard to the environment, especially the fish,” said Ganghadar Tari.

Nikhil Talvadkar, a idol-maker said it’s huge fun to make your own eco-friendly idol using degradable substances such as mud clay and natural fiber and it allows an opportunity for all the family members to unleash their creative talent.

Meanwhile, earlier Environment Minister Rajendra Arlekar said the ban on PoP idols in the state would be strictly implemented during the Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Adequate measures are planned, along with other departments such as State Pollution Control Board, Excise, Commercial Tax Departments and police to ensure that these idols are not sold in the state.

PoP idols were banned in Goa since 2008, but the administration has to trudge a long way before the PoP idols can be eliminated completely.[H]