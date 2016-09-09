Goa has central backing for its development: Sawaikar

Vacso: South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar has stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has laid stress on building infrastructural facilities in the state and it will continue in the future also.

He was speaking at a function organised by Cortalim BJP Mandal at Sancoale recently. Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha, BJP general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Cortalim BJP president Joel Fernandes, general secretary Narayan Naik, Cortalim BJP Mahila Morcha president Sara Gonsalves, Cortalim BJP Yuva Morcha president Achut Naik, former sarpanch of Velsao Pale Issorcim panchayat Fatima Pereira, panch member Nandita Dayal, Sancoale panch member Rangappa Kamal, social worker Arish Kader, Sameer Bhagat were present on the occasion.

Around 446 Griha Aadhar, 59 Laadli Laxmi and 13 DSSY sanction letters and nine senior citizens cards were distributed at the function.

MP Sawaikar praised Minister for Science and Technology Saldanha for carrying out all-round development in Cortalim constituency and urged the people to rally behind her and ensure that the Cortalim seat goes to BJP in the 2017 assembly election.

The MP apprised the people of various development works undertaken by the BJP government in Goa since 2012.

“Schemes that were promised by the BJP have been fulfilled. Unlike in the past, there has been a lot of support from the central government for infrastructural development of the state,” he said.

Saldanha congratulated the beneficiaries of various schemes and thanked the people of Cortalim constituency for their overwhelming support. “My goal is to ensure all-round development of the constituency and implement late Matanhy’s manifesto for which I am contesting again in 2017 Assembly elections,” she said.

Cortalim BJP president Fernandes, praising Saldanha, reminded the gathering that she is the wife of late Matanhy Saldanha, the man who always stood for truth and the downtrodden.

‘’Although Saldanha is new in the political arena, with the support of the BJP, she has carried out development in the constituency which was not seen for the last twenty years,” he said, further appealing to the people to support Saldanha in all her endeavours.

The BJP general secretary Tanavade said that whatever the BJP had promised to the people of Goa has been delivered. He appealed to the constituents to bring back BJP to power in 2017 assembly elections. He also emphasised on the fact that Cortalim constituency is blessed with a representative that is known for her integrity and hard work.[NT]