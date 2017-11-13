Goa police file charges in merely 2 of 56 graft cases

Panaji: Goa has the poorest record in the country in taking economic and corruption offences to their logical conclusion. A minuscule 3.6% of all such cases being investigated by the anti-corruption and vigilance departments were chargesheeted in the state in 2015, states the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for the year.The report shows that merely two of the 56 cases under investigation saw the procedure advance to chargesheeting.The extent of Goa’s poor performance on this count can be determined from the fact that Himachal Pradesh, which has the next worst rate, saw 14% cases reaching the courts.Most states saw over 50% of cases being investigated under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 being chargesheeted.

As per the report, 45 of the cases were under investigation by the anti-corruption and vigilance departments in Goa from the previous years. Eleven new cases were reported in 2015.Authorities in the state were able to seize or recover properties worth around Rs 10.68 lakh in all these cases whereas the actual value of the fraud or corruption was much higher with the cheating or fraud estimated at between Rs 1-10 crore in three cases itself.

The NCRB data shows that of the corruption cases in Goa one against an official was waiting for departmental sanction for prosecution.By end 2015, there were 15 persons either in custody or out on bail while the offences against them under Prevention of Corruption Act and Related Sections of IPC were being investigated. Of these 15, 10 had been arrested in 2015 itself.Three alleged accused were gazetted officials serving in Goa. Seven were removed from service on corruption charges, the NCRB report 2015 shows. [TOI]