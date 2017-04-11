Goa shuts its eyes to eye donations, only 40 in 7 years

Panaji: On April 5, when four-year-old Atharv Tarlkar became the youngest cornea donor in Goa, he was only one among the 3,000 individuals in a state with a population of nearly 15 lakh to donate their eyes.The state’s record with cornea donation has been abysmally low. In the past seven years, only 40 corneas have been harvested for transplantation. And the officials running the state’s eye bank point fingers towards the Motor Vehicles Act in Goa for the poor record.The reason: Most of the cornea harvesting is done from victims of road accidents but the time lag between finishing the formalities after an accident and carrying out the autopsy leads to making these corneas unfit for harvesting. The window period to harvest a pledged cornea is six hours and most of the precious time is lost in completion of legal formalities. “Though we wish that road accidents should kill no one, the fact is that road accidents do take place and these serve as the best source of corneas, as such donors are often young. The cornea of a donor above the age of 65 years, for instance, cannot be transplanted for a five-year-old blind child because it has to last him a lifetime,” said Vijay Priolkar, chairperson of the Rotary Eye Bank of Goa, which is jointly managed by the Rotary Club of Panaji Eye Bank Trust and the department of ophthalmology of Goa Medical College.

Priolkar said as accidental deaths are treated as medico-legal cases, the cornea is not allowed to be harvested till the autopsy is over, even though it is a well-known fact that cornea is not one of the vital organs that could have been the cause of death.“We are pushing for an amendment to the motor vehicles act on the lines that exist in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, where cornea harvesting need not wait till autopsy and other legal procedures are over. It merely takes 20 minutes for the cornea to be harvested and the cornea from one person can treat blindness in two individuals,” Priolkar said.Those operating the eye bank are also lobbying with the state for the road transport authority to print the pledge of an eye donor on the driving licences. It will allow an eye donor to be identified immediately in case of an accident and this will lead to quick intimation to harvest the cornea.Priolkar said myths associated with eye donation are also largely responsible for few pledging their cornea. “Many believe that disfigurement of the body will take place due to harvesting the cornea, which is not the case.” He said that there have been instances in the state where a donor has pledged his or her eyes, but the family has refused to honour the pledge after the donor’s death. [TOI]