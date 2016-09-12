Goa to get a taste of Germany through music

Indo German Educational and Cultural Society of Goa and the Kala Academy Goa will host the first prize winners of the German National Orchestra Competition, 2016, the Westphalian Chamber Youth Orchestra (WCYO). The grand concert will be held at the Kala Academy on September 17 in the evening

The consecutive awards the WCYO has won, confirms its reputation as one of Germany’s top youth orchestras. WCYO has constantly strived to be the best. Their success is a collective effort of all the young musicians, their conductors, managers, supporters and organisers. Winning the top awards at various national competitions in Germany has been their ‘Schwerpunkt’ (strong point). In 2007 the 7th North Rhein Westphalia State Orchestra Competition, in 2008 the 7th German National Competition, in 2012 the German National Orchestra Competition, in 2016 the German National Orchestra Competition.

All this success has been achieved by WCYO’s 30-odd members between the age of 14 years and 19 years. The youngsters have to juggle between school studies, extra curricular activities, growing-up issues, home duties, hobbies and other interests. A majority of the players are instrumental solo prize winners of the German Youth Music Competitions.

Goa will welcome 22 musicians, their conductors, Tor-Song Tan, professor Ulrich Rademacher, and two music tutors, who will be the guests of Indo German Educational and Cultural Society (IGECS) and select Goan families, mainly with children their own age.

WCYO, upon arrival will rehearse with Indian classical music soloist, Naresh Madgaonkar, who will be performing two movements of the Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in C major for Mandolin and Strings. Naresh Madgaonkar will perform on the santoor at the grand concert hosted by the Kala Academy on September 17.

On September 16, an early evening concert at Pilar, for all the students of the Pilar Music Schools in Goa, is also part of the WCYO’s Goa programme. Both concerts will feature soloists Paula Madden and Sophie Charlotte Rees (cellos) Eva Pothoff (violin), Jimin Seok (viola).

The orchestra has been on concert tours in Malaysia, Tunisia and in the USA. It has also been invited to perform at the centenary celebration of Finland’s independence in Helsinki next year. The performance will include the world premiere of a composition commissioned for this occasion and written for the orchestra by the famous German composer, Enjott Schneider.

Their international trip to India, supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, Goethe Institute and the Westphalian Music Academy, will give a great motivational boost to our young western classical musicians in Goa. They will perform in Chennai, prior to their concerts in Goa. This project is co-ordinated between the German and Goan authorities, Goan sponsors and well-wishers by Indo German Educational and Cultural Society of Goa, a registered society.

(Entry is free against passes which will be available at the Kala Academy, Panaji Furtados at Panaji and Margao).[NT]