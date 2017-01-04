GOA TO GO FOR POLL ON 4TH FEB

Poll will be held for 5 states in the India. Along with Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will go for poll. The Model Code of Conduct is in force from immediate effect. Goa is the only state to have VVPAT (Voters Verification Paper Audit Trail).

Around 160 million voters will be participating in the poll. Election Commission informed that the height of voting for compartments to be raised to 30 inch for secrecy. EC will be distributing photo voters slip, colourful voters guide.

The poll counting date has been slated to 11th March 2017. [Prudent}