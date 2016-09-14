Goa Tourism rides on vintage vehicles to boost prospects.

Panjim: Attempting to promote Goa on the Motor Tourism map, the State government is set to organise a day-long Vintage Bike and Car Festival, a first of its kind event in Panjim, on October 1.More than 50 vintage vehicles will drive along the streets of the capital city and offer enthusiasts a feast for their eyes at the Inox Courtyard.

Vintage bike and car collectors and vintage bike and car users from Goa and other States will participate in Goa Tourism’s Vintage Bike and Car Festival 2016.“Tourism department feels that this event is gearing up to be unique and will place Goa Tourism on the map for motor tourism,” Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar said.

Vintage two-wheelers and four-wheelers dating from 1921 to 1970 will be on display. Cars that one would get a glimpse of at the festival include the Citroen, Austin, Morris, Cadillac, Ford, Chevrolet, Mercedes, Volkswagen and bikes like Norton, BSA and BMW.

“In view of the encouraging response from vintage bike and car collectors, Goa Tourism and GTDC are optimistic that this event will be a huge success. Goa Tourism is toying with the idea of making the Vintage Bike and Car Festival an annual event to attract tourists and will add it on its calendar of events,” he said. [H]