Goan film fest at Margao from today

Margao: The inaugural edition of Goan Film Festival titled ‘Frames Goa 2017’ will be held from November 13 to 18 where some of the finest films produced by Goans will be screened free of cost at the two auditoriums of Chowgule College.The aim of organising this festival is to give an opportunity to interact for both those involved in the old films which are considered classic today and the younger lot that has produced some brilliant films in recent times, said Saish Panandikar vice-chairman of Ravindra Bhawan.Besides screening films, Frames Goa 2017 will also have workshops and interactive sessions with film makers for professionals and film enthusiasts and the workshops will cover a wide gamut of film making aspects like screenplay, script writing, editing, etc.A short film contest will also be held where there are 30 entries in three different languages namely Konkani, Marathi and Malayalam. Winner of this competition will receive the Golden Frames award and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while the runners up will get the Silver Frames award and a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

Sahitya Akademi award winner Damodar Mauzo who has also written the scripts of various Goan and national films will inaugurate the film festival. Goa’s leading filmmakers, celebrities, writers and actors will also be present for the inaugural function.

While ‘Nirmon’ will be the opening film other noted films like ‘Bhuerantlo Munis’, ‘Amchem Noxib’ will be screened. New films to be screened include ‘Digant’, national award winner ‘Enemy’, the much awarded ‘Gunai’ amongst others. The closing film will be ‘Mortoo’.The screenings will be at 10 am and 4.30 pm every day with interactive sessions at 12 noon and workshops at 2.30 pm. [H]