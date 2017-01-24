Goan football to miss most passionate, loving fan MATIAS MERGULHAO

Margao: Goa’s most passionate and loving football fan, Matias Mergulhao was laid to rest at Majorda on Monday. The 54-year-old died after suffering from a brief illness on Sunday afternoon.Hundreds of his admirers including local politicians, sportspersons (coaches, players, club presidents and members) tiatrists, mediapersons and others attended the funeral rites at Mother of God Church.Fr Cristino Fernandes in his homily described Mergulhao as a “staunch supporter of football, which is the State sports”. “Mergulhao’s never ending love for The Beautiful Game made him known across Goa. His charisma towards the game won him people’s hearts at various grounds,” said Fr Cristino.

“Goan football will miss Mergulhao,” he added.Meanwhile, the State football fraternity condoled the death of Matias.“The Goa Football Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Matias Mergulhao, an avid football fan. Popularly known as ‘Mergulhao’, he was seen at most of the football matches played across Goa be it an I-League match, Goa Professional League or an inter-village match,” said a release sent by GFA.

“Goan football will miss the presence of Mergulhao, especially his vociferous support. He had amicable relations with most of the players in the Goan circuit. He also had the most unique tactics of cheering the team with his choice every time,” said GFA in the statement.

“I, on behalf of Goa Football Association, would like to convey my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family,” GFA President Elvis Gomes stated.Secretary of GFA Melvin Menezes said, “Mergulhao was the live wire in most of the football tournament across the State.”Mergulhao was a strong Dempo Sports Club supporter and the five times National champions also paid tribute to the Majorda man.“It is with great sadness to believe the demise of great Dempo SC supporter Mergulhao. On behalf of Dempo Sports Club management and team, we extend to his family and relatives our sincere condolences. Great fan like Mergulhao will always be remembered, May his soul rest in peace,” said Dempo SC in a statement on their social media portal.

“FC Goa sends its condolences to the family of Matias Mergulhao, one of Goan football’s most passionate supporters. Your voice will be missed in the stands sir, may you find peace,” said FC Goa in a statement.

“Matias used to carry Herald newspaper with him during most of the football matches he used to watch. He used to alert the football lovers about the daily fixtures at the tea stall and stadium venues,” disclosed Stevan Baptista from Pedda-Benaulim.Loutolim Village Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch Mario Pereira, SCC Loutolim President Dinesh Bandodkar, GFA referee Mario Vales, Raia SC Sports Secretary Cosme Oleviera, FC Raia Coach Sham Gawli, Good Shepherd Organisation President Basilio Dias, Cuncolim Union Sports Secretary Dinesh Naik and member Prakash Naik, Betalbatim SC President Jose Pereira, Curtorim Gymkhana former president Arnaldo Costa, GFA member Anthony Fernandes and Anthony Pango, GFA Match Commissioner Bernardinho Velho, Navelim SC Aluzio Fernandes condoled the avid football fan’s death. [H]