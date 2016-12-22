Goan poet bags Global Konkani Music Award

Curchorem: Goan poet Pobre Fernandes from Ambaulim-Quepem received the prestigious Global Konkani Music Award for best lyrics for the song “Mamageli Boylam Gaddi” from his Konkani music album “Mannkam ani Motiam at a function organised by Mandd Sobhann, Mangalore recently.Fernandes has two Konkani poetry books to his credit. “Muddye Ponda” released in 1993 and “Mannkam ani Motiam” in 2015 along with an audio album containing 8 poems from the same book where Elick Vaz scored music.

His award-winning Konkani poem “Mamageli Boylam Gaddi” has also appeared in Cordite Poetry Review, an Australian journal of poetry review and criticism, along with its English translation made by Walter Menezes.The other awards have also been awarded to the following artists at the hands of chief guest Padmashree Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam.

Best Singer Female — Padmini Naik for the song ‘Bhagiyantu Fool Fultana’ from the album ‘Bhas Konkani Rag Tarangini’; Best Singer Male — Robin J P Sequeira for the song ‘Moga Tuji Yad’ from the album ‘Moga Savlli’; Best Music Composer — Kevin Misquith and Stephen Frank for the song ‘Az Punni’ from the album ‘E’k Geet’; Best Music Arranger – Roshan D’Souza for the song ‘Dollyank Kazall’ from the album ‘Tem Yenvchya Vella’ and Best Music Album — Ajith Peter D’Souza for the album ‘Tem Yenvchya Vella’.Roy Castelino, President of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Eric Ozario, Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann and Louis Pinto, President of Mandd Sobhann and Nelson Rodricks were present. [H]