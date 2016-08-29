Goa’s first Olympian seeks govt help to publish memoir

Margao: While several Goans have praised the achievements of Goa’s first Olympian, Mary D’Souza is working on her memoir and is seeking the support from the Goa government in this regard.

“I would like to write a book about my life and would like the assistance of the government to publish this by giving me a grant or help me publish my memoir. It is only when the younger generations see us as their heroes, they will want to emulate us. We have fewer athletes coming from Goa, as compared to the 50’s , 60’s and 70’s. We need to revive our glorious tradition and encourage our youth. There are some second generation Goans representing other countries like Canada and Australia in Sport,” Mary said.

Mary is an Indian citizen hailing from Quitula, Aldona and is currently visiting her family in Atlanta. She was the first Goan woman to represent a free India in 1952 in Helsinki. She won a bronze in the 200 meters and silver on the 4x 100 relay squad in the first Asian Games in 1951; she won the gold medal in relay in the 1954 Asian Games held in Manila. She also represented India for the International Hockey Tournament in Folkstone UK in 1953.

Incidentally, the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru met them at the first Asian Games as did the President Rajendra Prasad.

Several locals have expressed surprise that there are two stadiums in Goa that are named after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad, and have said that it should be named after sportspersons of the state. When asked to comment on this Mary felt that naming sports field after famous Goans will inspire younger generations and also telling their stories and would motivate young kids to rise to the occasion and excel in sports.