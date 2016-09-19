Goa’s grand plan to sort out tourism.

Organizing tourism in Goa through the much awaited Tourism Master Plan looks fraught with stress with the Plan giving tacit approval to nearly all contentious projects, discovers Shoma Patnaik Something that is really disconcerting to officials in the tourism industry is the lack luster response from the public to the yet- to- be-finalized Goa Tourism Master Plan. The proposed master plan was open to the people for suggestions for two days, September 15 and 16 at Miramar Residency, Panaji.

Open days were supposed to be consultative sessions to help industry stakeholders clear their doubts on several issues. But on both the days the response from people was very poor. Day one had only 10 representatives from the industry attending the meeting while day two was equally discouraging with meager participants.The poor response to the master plan is baffling considering that members of the tourism industry are continuously cribbing and complaining over things. Their complains are numerous and it ranges between poor infrastructure, garbage around tourist spots, lack of affordable transport, high taxes, shortage of water, power and other resources.

Meanwhile the small number of participants who attended the consultative sessions had pertinent points to make. The crux of their suggestion was that, since Goa is already a popular destination for domestic tourists it does not need a master plan for mass tourism. A plan is needed for high-end tourism and to generate more income for individuals in the industry, said participants.

Ground level check reveals that awareness of future plan to straighten out tourism is not percolated to several players in the industry. The government is not done proper publicity about the master plan said some, while budget hoteliers said that they are in the dark about any plan. “Business is steady and nobody is informed us of the presence of a plan,” said one budget hotel owner in Panjim. Sagar Naik, proprietor of an eatery in Taleigao says that he is too busy to attend any meeting. “The government needs to first repair the road to Dona Paula because it is the favorite spot for most of my tourist customers.” High flying plans will not solve infrastructure problems, says Naik.

The deadline for accepting views from the public, including tourism stakeholders on the Tourism Master Plan (TMP) is extended to September 19. Meanwhile the government is announced that it proposes to include the TMP with the under-revision State Regional Plan 2021. Incorporating the tourism master plan into the regional plan is expected to remove all doubts from the minds of the people on everything related to tourism infrastructure, said Dilip Parulekar, tourism minister, recently. He said that individuals involved in eco-tourism cottages, eco-tourism restaurants, spice plantations will be able to determine areas earmarked for tourism through the master plan and that Goans will be assured of no conversion of land once the plan is in place.”

Ground check reveals that the draft TMP is a typical power point presentation prepared by MBAs. It has the stock in trade of PP presentations such as graphs, matrix, pie charts, etc. It takes a broad look at development of the industry with proposals that have been under discussion for years. It talks of diversification of products and development of the industry phase wise. Culturally rich areas must be protected, it says, while defining 28 programs for the future.Several of the programs such as marinas, golf courses and beach clubs are under debate so one does not know how much of the master plan is implementable.Developing mass tourism in new areas such as “around the airport” sounds like a sensible proposal from the future TMP considering how saturated the beach belt in north Goa is. The Plan is asked for regeneration of Calangute, Candolim, Baga, Colva and Palolem beaches. It is called for a fishermen’s market in Brittona, Chapora Bay, Siridao and Mobor.

EDM organizers are going to be happy with the draft TMP because it says that Goa must have a high end venue for music festivals in the beach area of north district. Marina developers whose projects have been stuck up due to public opposition are also going to cheer the implementation of the TMP because it calls for marinas in Nauxi and Chicalim. The TMP also gives a leg up to the golf course in Terakhol as it suggest high-end club paired with luxury hotel in Pednem district.After the completion of preparation of the TMP it will be forwarded to the department of town and country planning which is expected to be the final authority in deciding the future of the Plan.

The tourism department has written to all public representatives including ministers, MLAs, councilors, zilla panchayat members and panchas of the village panchayats seeking feedback on the TMP. They are expected to send the copies of the plan to non-government organisations as well as stakeholders in their respective areas, and further discuss the plan at the gram sabhas. The department has requested participation from the representatives of food and beverage facilities, tourism transportation providers, environmental groups associated with tourism and also representatives from all other respective tourism trade organizations in Goa.[NT]