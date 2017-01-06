Gold, cash stolen

Vasco: According to Verna Police, the complainant one Manda Premanand Phadte, a resident of Cortalim in his complaint stated that on Thursday morning between 9 am and 1 pm, unknown persons effected entry into her house by break opening the window grills and committed theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 9 lakh and cash of Rs 6,000 from the cupboard.Police sought the help of dog squad and fingerprint expert. The case has been registered under Sections 454 and 380 of IPC and further investigation is in progress. [H]