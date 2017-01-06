Gold worth Rs 1.5lakh stolen at Rivona

Margao: Rocky D’Souza, a resident of Addem, Rivona in his complaint stated that gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen from his house by unknown persons, who gained entry through the window by breaking open the grills. The robbers also robbed a Toyota vehicle. The police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380, and 327 of IPC.and are investigating the case. [H]