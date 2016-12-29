Good response to VVPAT demos

Panjim: The demonstration of VVPAT system creating awareness among the voters on the use of the system in the forthcoming elections organised by District Magistrate and District Election Office, South District evoked good response from the general voters. The electorate enthused interest in the VVPAT system that is going to be used for the Goa Legislative Assembly elections to be held in 2017. South District Magistrate Swapnil Naik said that evincing of keen interest by the voters in the system goes a long way that the electorate is concerned and aware of their responsibilities of participating and involving themselves in the electoral process.

The VVPAT demonstration will be now conducted in the constituencies as per scheduled given as follows: December 29, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Raia Church area; from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Rachol near Seminary; December 30, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Curtorim Market area and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Macasana Panchayat area; December 31, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Loutulim market and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Benaulim Church area; January 2, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Verna Industrial Estate area and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Verna market area; January 3, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Nuvem Panchayat area and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Betalbatim Panchayat area; January 4, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Carmona Panchayat area and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Telaulim Panchayat area; January 5, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Aquem Panchayat area and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Davorlim Panchayat area; January 6, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Chandor Panchayat area and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Cuncolim Market area and on January 7, 2017 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Balli Market area and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at Ambaulim Village area. [H]