Government wants to ensure uninterrupted cell connectivity

Panaji: The state government held a special meeting on Friday with cellular operators and the Cellular Operators Association of India to ensure uninterrupted cellular connectivity in the state during the upcoming BRICS summit that will be held in October. During the meeting, which was held at the secretariat, it was decided that special gram sabha meetings should be called across the state to create awareness about cellular radiation safety levels.

“In the context of BRICS we want to improve the connectivity levels in Goa which has one of the poorest signal strength in the country. We have asked the director of panchayats to hold gram sabha meetings within a week or so to create awareness,” chief secretary R K Srivastava said.

On Saturday, Srivastava, along with government officers and representatives of cellular operators, visited several parts of the state to understand the quality of cellular services prevalent, especially along the tourist belt.

“We asked the operators about connectivity problems and they informed us that they have identified 300 locations where they want to install towers. But they find it difficult to get permissions from panchayats, for whatever reason. They asked for our help,” Srivastava said.

To try and overcome the issue of permissions, the government is considering installing cell phone towers on government buildings and on hotels, but will simultaneously launch awareness drives to educate people. “We want to augment the service from Dabolim airport to Leela resort first and then take up other parts of the state,” Srivastava said.

Present at the meeting were chief executive officer for Maharashtra and Goa Indus Towers B L Venkateshwar, chief technology officer for Bharti Airtel Anupam Pandey, BSNL’s representative Mini Jerome, institutional acquisition head for Indus Towers Kiran Dharmale, Vodafone’s Krishna Reddy along with representatives of Reliance Jio and others.

“Cellular radiation in the country is one tenth of global norms, which means that Goa is ten times safer than other parts of the world,” Srivastava said. [TOI]