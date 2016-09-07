Govt provides infrastructure facilities as children are wealth of nation: Parulekar

Panaji:The children are wealth of a nation due to which the government is making all out efforts to provide them necessary infrastructure facilities with a view to support their future, informed Women and Child Development Minister Dilip Parulekar.

He was speaking after inaugurating two Anganwadi Centre buildings at Mollem and Palaskata in Mollem Village Panchayat, on Tuesday.

Parulekar also said that Anganwadi is the base of education and therefore appealed to all representatives of the people to provide adequate land in their respective areas to construct model Anganwadis.

Both the inaugurated Anganwadi Centre buildings are constructed by Directorate of Women and Child Development (DWCD) under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Projects- Dharbandora.

Speaking further Parulekar said Anganwadi Centres are stepping stone in education for children therefore government has laid due emphasis to provide better infrastructure facilities to Anganwadi through ICDS to provide not only quality education but also to build a healthy child in the state.

Government has already constructed model Anganwadi Centres in various parts of the state, he added.

Complimenting the DWCD for providing model Anganwadi Centres in Mollem area MLA Ganesh Gaonkar appealed to the people to avail benefits for this facility.

He also said that this government is people-friendly and has implemented various schemes for the betterment of people.

Goankar further said that the government is making all out efforts to develop this new taluka and urged the people to support the initiatives taken by the government in the area.

ZP member Govind Gaonkar, Mollem sarpanch Kapil Naik and Rajendra Prabhudesai also spoke on the occasion. ZP member Suvarna Tendulkar, deputy sarpanch Kalpana Malekar, panch member Babu Naik and Kulle sarpanch Kiran Mamlekar were present on the occasion.

Pratibha Malik, CDPO welcomed the gathering and also proposed the vote of thanks.[NT]