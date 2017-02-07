Granville, Melroy strike for Raitura SC

Navelim: Raitura Sports Club blanked Mandopa Sports Club 4-0 in the GFA Second Division football match, played at Rosary ground, Navelim, on Monday.Raitura SC dominated the match from the first whistle and had the first shot at target in the 11th minute when Melroy Dias connected to Engalbert Soares inside Mandopa SC box but the latter shot wide.Alvito Colaco of Mandopa SC took control of the ball and connected to Joseph Gomes but Raitura SC keeper Swilfren Da Silva was equal to the task as he easily saved his effort.Engalbert had the chance to score in the 20th minute when Granville found him inside the box, but the former shot wide from the goal mouth.

Raiture SC broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through Granville Soares off Johnny assist. Raitura led 1-0 at the break.In the 68th minute, Granvillie Soares doubled the lead for Raitura off Johny D’Cruz assist.

Melroy Dias scored a brace for Raitura SC in the 90th and 90+2.On Cansaulim ground, Young Humorists Club and Parish Youth Association Consua played out a 1-1 draw.Frabie Monteiro scored for Parish Youth Association Consua in the 59th minute, while Sohil Kardi equalised for Humorists Club in the 77th minute.On Ambelim ground, SWC Zaino defeated Maina SC 2-1.On Curtorim ground, St Rock YC, Majorda and Fr Agnel ended in a stalemate.On Cuncolim ground, Cuncolim Union and YC Manora played out a 1-1 draw. For Cuncolim Union, Flaming Dias scored in the 17th minute while Joyvin Carneiro equalised for Manora in the 58th minute.