Group D Hospicio employees refuse to take up multi-tasking

Margao: The Group D employees of the Hospicio have declined to comply with the Personnel Department Circular making them “multi tasking staff”. The employees have given a notice that they will agitate the day the circular comes into force.The Government hospitals have already sent notice to these employees warning them that their services will be terminated if they don’t comply with the Circular.

The Gomantak Majdoor Sangh president Puti Gaonkar has discussed the issue with the Hospicio Group D employees. The workers have unanimously decided not to comply with the Circular.

“There has been unanimous opposition to the Circular and we will soon hold a meeting on January 7 with the affected staff and will register our opposition to the concerned department. Attendant or sweeper cannot be asked to repair elevators,” Gaonkar said.”The “multi tasking staff” has not been included in the Recruitment Rules. There has to be a notice served and it has to be open for suggestions and objections for a period of 60 days. None of the procedures have been followed,” Gaonkar informed.

It may be recalled that the government recently withdrew the contractor who was appointed for the sweeping and cleaning works of Hospicio and had asked the Group D workers to work in the place of these workers with 60 additional responsibilities. [H]