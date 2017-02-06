GSPCB plan to hold public hearing on three projects in MPT kicks up row

Vasco: The Goa State Pollution Control Board’s (GSPCB) decision to hold environmental public hearing for three important projects inside Mormugao Port has raked up a controversy. Citizens have alleged that inconvenient dates and venue may have been deliberately fixed to ensure minimal public participation and have further demanded that the hearing should be re-schedule at convenient dates and at convenient location but not in the premises owned by Project proponent.

It can be recalled that the GSPCB had issued a public notice on January 17 for the environmental public hearing for three major projects at MPT at different dates, including proposed terminal capacity enhancement at berth 5A and 6A of MPT (on February 17), Deepening of approach channel and inner basin for capsize vessels (on February 21) and redevelopment of berth number 8, 9 and barge berth at MPT (on February 23) and the venue for all these hearing has been fixed at MPT owned premises at Headland Sada in Mormugao.