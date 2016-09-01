GST will largely benefit service-driven Goa: CM.

Panaji: The state legislative assembly, during its special one-day session held on Wednesday ratified the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Bill, unanimously, with Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar maintaining that the GST regime would largely benefit “service-driven Goa” and have positive impact on the state tourism.

The Bill has already been passed by the Parliament and needs ratification by at least half of the 29 states in the country in order to effect a related amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking on his resolution as regards the particular Bill and related amendments to the Constitution of India, Parsekar, who also holds the finance portfolio said that Goa is the 15th Indian state to ratify the Bill and, therefore, has coincidently become a state, which has completed ‘ratification by 50 per cent of the Indian states’ requirement, for effecting a related amendment to the Constitution.

Describing the ratification of the Bill as historical, revolutionary and far reaching, the Chief Minister maintained the GST regime would ensure economic growth of Goa. “Presently, Goa does not get any revenue on the services it provides since the service tax is collected by the central government, and last year witnessed tax worth Rs 2,000 crore – service tax amounting Rs 1,400 crore and tax collected from sectors like banking, insurance, mobile service, etc standing at Rs 600 crore – being collected by the Centre,” he revealed, stating that in the GST regime, Goa would be entitled for 50 per cent of such taxes collected by the central government.

“GST is a consumption-based tax, and even though Goa has 15 lakh population, it goes up to 50 lakh if we calculate visitors to the state during the tourist season,” the Chief Minister observed, adding that during last three years this number is increasing by 20 per cent, and with rise in consumers, the consumption would increase, in turn providing benefit to Goa under the GST regime. “Furthermore, under the GST regime, taxes on petroleum as well as alcohol products would remain under the domain of the state governments, which gives Goa its inherent revenue,” he noted, pointing out that royalty on minerals, lifetime vehicle tax and stamp duty would too remain under the purview of the state governments.

The Chief Minister also maintained that the states would be able to give their suggestions or place their complaints before the GST Council comprising finance ministers of various states. Parsekar also mentioned that this particular Council needs to be constituted, after which he could think about releasing a White Paper on cost and benefit analysis of GST regime. He further said that the ideal revenue-neutral rate (RNR) for GST is 18 per cent.

Responding to a suggestion from the opposition benches as regards seeking from the central government Special Status to Goa on economic front, the Chief Minister said that the state has high per capita income as also the economic norms of Goa are among the best, and in this scenario, Goa cannot compete with hilly states or economically backwards states, which are also making similar demand with the Centre.

Industries Minister Mahadev Naik stated that those states, which are involved in mass manufacture of products would flourish under the GST regime, while Minister for Panchayati Raj Rajendra Arlekar said that although the GST regime would not solve all the problems, it would largely help to find solutions to these problems.

Speaking on the resolution, leader of the opposition Pratapsing Rane said that India followed multiple-tax regime for long, until the arrival of value added tax, which did not cover all taxes. “Now under the GST regime, the consumers will stand to benefit,” he predicted, stating that this would encourage increase in consumption, and in turn create jobs. “GST, however, is not an ideal tax regime as it leaves petroleum and alcohol products unattended,” Rane observed, opining that there should be adequate amendments to the GST Bill or else it would result in cascading effect for the taxes.

Margao MLA and former chief minister Digambar Kamat said that the country has lost precious years in sales tax and C-Forms, and finally they were replaced by the value added tax to simplify taxation. “Now comes yet another tax reform, the GST, and many of the states are concerned about losing their financial power under the GST regime,” he noted, observing that the GST Council of finance ministers would, however, look into the apprehensions of the states.

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte demanding release of a White Paper by the government on cost and benefit analysis of GST regime, observed that Goa’s dependency on the Centre could increase under the GST regime.

Predicting that Goa would be hit by an annual loss of Rs 1,000 crore under the GST regime, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai stated that even though the Centre has agreed to reimburse the tax losses faced by the state under the GST regime, for a period of five years, Goa’s compensation factor is very poor. “The central compensation will depend on commercial tax recovery by the states for past three years, and Goa’s commercial tax recovery during this period is very poor due to the closure of its mining industry,” he stated.

Others who spoke on the resolution included Minister for Public Works department, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, and MLAs namely Sidharth Kunkalienkar, Michael Lobo, Mauvin Godinho, Francisco ‘Mickky’ Pacheco, Vishwajit Rane, Nilesh Cabral, Glenn Ticlo, Pandurang Madkaikar, Subhash Phal Dessai, Pramod Sawant and Lavoo Mamledar. [NT]