Guv raises concern on drug consumption in colleges.

Panjim: Applauding the State administration for zero incidents of ragging, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha raised serious concerns about drug consumption in educational institutions. “I express my concern over the problem of drug consumption in educational institutions in the State. There is need to have proper counselling for the students,” the Governor said, addressing the 8th meeting of the State Level Anti-Ragging Monitoring Cell on Thursday.

Sinha, who chaired the meeting, said there is need to study why there were no ragging cases in Goa compared to other parts of the country. Stressing on the need for a counseling centre for students, the Governor suggested that to cope with the shortfall of counsellors, institutions should select senior students for the purpose.

During the meeting, Higher Education Secretary Nila Mohanan said that high-level of constant monitoring and preventive measures helped achieve zero incidents of ragging. “We have constituted anti-ragging committees in North and South Goa and orientation programme for new students in colleges are being held,” she said.

Goa University Vice Chancellor Prof Varun Sahni said that the word ‘freshers’ should be banned from the lexicon and instead terminology such as new students be opted for.

Sahni raised concerns about drinking around the GU campus wherein outsiders come in the evenings to drink and it's difficult to manage the situation due to lack of security.DGP Dr Muktesh Chander along with representatives of educational institutions and Goa Medical College and Hospital were present.