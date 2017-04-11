Halt ore transportation by 1 pm: Cabral

Curchorem: Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral said that loading, unloading and transportation of ore should be halted before 1 pm.Cabral gave these instructions at a special meeting held to discuss regulation of ore transportation which was held was held at Ravindra Bhavan hall, Curchorem.He suggested that the company which is handling the GPS network should monitor the server data bank following discussions with GMOA. “Overloading and spilling of ore is very less compared to the past years. The mining companies will be directed to collect the spillage of ore deposited on the road sides once a week. Action will be taken against the companies who do not implement the suggestions,” he said. [H]