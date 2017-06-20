HC permits 6th casino to anchor in Mandovi

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa has allowed the sixth casino vessel, M V Lucky Seven, promoted by Golden Globe Hotel Private Limited to enter River Mandovi, but wants it inspected first.

The Court has asked Captain of Ports to survey the vessel which is in the sea to inspect the engine’s working condition and to take a call if it needs to be brought in by towing as a rescue vessel. The survey will take place on Tuesday and the Court has fixed the next hearing on June 26.

Petitioner Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited has prayed before the court to direct the Goa government to allow the vessel to moor in River Mandovi as the vessel, which is currently in the sea and in the jurisdiction of MPT, is being damaged due to the high saline content.

Senior Advocate Surendra Desai, representing Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited, submitted that the government has agreed in principle to renew the casino license.

M V Lucky Seven has been waiting to enter River Mandovi since May 19 after government had decided to renew the expired license. (H)