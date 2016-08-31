HC takes cognizance of 2 NT reports, registers petitions.

Panaji:The High Court of Bombay at Goa has taken suo motu cognizance of two reports published in ‘The Navhind Times.’ The reports were related to traffic woes on Porvorim road and the state-run protective home at Merces.The High Court has registered suo motu petitions considering the reports ‘Inmates living in unhygienic conditions at protective home’ and ‘No end in traffic woes as bridge works continue’ published in ‘The Navhind Times’ edition dated August 30.A division bench of the High Court of Bombay at Goa comprising Justice F M Reis and Justice Nutan Sardessai has taken cognizance of the reports and issued notices to the respondents, which include the state of Goa.‘The Navhind Times’ had reported that in the absence of a water purifier, the inmates of the protective home are not even provided with boiled water to drink thereby leaving them prone to water-borne diseases. Shorting of clothes is forcing the inmates rescued from sex trade to wear the same underwear for several days in a row, causing a health and hygiene concern. The authority of the protective home issues each inmate only two pairs of underwear, which means they must be worn on multiple days without washing. On admission, women are provided with two sets of undergarments or every two months, if the need arises. Moreover, as per the rule laid down under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, personal clothes worn by the inmates on admission are not allowed to be used by them and are stored in a locker to be returned back to the inmates on their discharge. The living condition of victims at the protective home based in Merces and run by the department of women and child development has become neglectful and unhealthy due to improper ventilation.‘The Navhind Times’ had also reported that traffic congestion has been the order of the day along the national highway in Porvorim owing to the ongoing cable-stayed bridge works for quite some time now. Rash driving has exacerbated the problem with many freak accidents occurring daily. As many as five freak mishaps were reported during peak morning hours on Monday. Luckily nobody was injured in the accidents. [NT]