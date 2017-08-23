HC takes strong note of illegalities in beach shack operations

Panjim: Taking strong note of rising illegalities on the coast in the operation of beach shacks and restaurants beyond the permissible period, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has asked the State to take instructions from Goa State Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) as to follow the policy in respect to beach shacks as well shacks on private property.The court was hearing a petition filed by Sylvester D’Souza of Calangute against Goa State Coastal Zone Management Authority citing an illegal operation of ‘Xavier Beach Cafe’ without an NOC.Advocate Dharmesh Vernekar, representing D’Souza, informed the court that the local panchayat has issued an NOC to operate the business in utter violation that is without having the valid NOC from Goa State Coastal Zone Management Authority , which is mandatory.

He also pointed out that the beach cafe was being operated illegally without the NOC of GCZMA since June 2016.The High Court said that the issue before court is indeed serious. "We may not, ultimately, confine ourselves only to the one establishment mentioned here. Wider issues are involved," the court order stated."The learned Advocate General will also take instructions not only as regards to the licence, if any, of the 8th respondent (Xavier Beach Cafe), but also as to the policy being followed in respect of the shacks, both on the beach and on private properties," the court order states.In its affidavit to the court, Goa State Coastal Zone Management Authority , while admitting that no NOC has been given to the Xavier Beach Café, also informed that show cause notices have already been served to the beach cafe and a stop work order has also been issued.