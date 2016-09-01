Health insurance scheme takes off today.

Panjim: The much awaited Deen Daya Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) would be finally implemented from September 1, making Goa the first country to provide health insurance cover to its entire population. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Francis D’Souza said that the scheme would be finally effective from Thursday, September 1. “Commissioning of the DDSSY had to be postponed as the cards to be issued to users are not ready in required numbers,” he said. The scheme which was supposed to be implemented on August 15 has received applications from 1.10 lakh families seeking health cards, of which only 50,000 cards were ready which prompted the government to reschedule the formal launch. Nearly 3.50 lakh families would be covered under the scheme. DDSSY Cashless hospitalization up to Rs 2.50 lakhs for family up to 3 members and up to Rs 4 lakh for a family of 4 or more members is available. The scheme will cover mental illness, ayurvedic treatment and long-term medication for chronic lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes among 447 aliments, which are open in all the empanelled private hospitals in Goa as well as outside the State and at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), two district hospitals and sub-district hospital. Till date the government has empanelled around 24 private hospitals. The scheme would be implemented by M/s United India Insurance Co Ltd at a premium price of Rs 3206 per family for next five years. [H]