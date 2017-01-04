Here comes the Lokotsav 2017

For the audience to understand its culture and heritage in greater depth Directorate of Art & Culture will be presenting a blend of various folk forms and handicrafts from all over India at the 18th edition of Lokotsav. The festival will be held from January 6 to January 15 at three venues, in the Kala Academy premises – Darya Sangam, Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, and the open air auditorium. “The backdrop theme for this year’s Lokotsav is Ajanta Ellora that will depict the sculptures of the Ajanta Ellora caves,” says deputy director of art and culture, Ashok Parab.

The set designer for this year’s backdrop is cultural instructor of art and culture, Kranti Chari. Speaking about the design she says: “It was not something that was planned; it just happened. I randomly scribbled the rock structures of the historically important Ajanta Ellora caves and since it relates to the theme of traditional sculptures the department decided to use this as the backdrop theme. Although the backdrop does not include everything that you see at the caves it showcases the main theme.”

Around 500 folk artists from across the country will be presenting various folk dances and music of their states and 600 craft persons will be displaying their handicraft items at the festival.

Annually, the folk festival is organised by the Directorate of Art and Culture, Government of Goa in joint collaboration with West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur; Kala Academy, Goa; Sports Authority of Goa; Corporation of the City of Panaji; South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur; Department of Art & Culture, Jharkhand and other agencies to promote folk culture and handicrafts from across India and particularly from Goa.

A perfect platform is given to the artisans to showcase and sell their crafts at the Lokotsav. Folk artists and craftsman from states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam, Manipur, Haryana, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura and Goa will participate by presenting the folklore of their respective states in Lokotsav-2017.On January 8, for the first time Jharkhand state folk dancers will perform on the occasion of ‘Jharkhand Divas’. Also the folk dancers from international group of Germany will be performing on January 15.

Goan artists will perform various Goan folk forms like Ghode Modani, Jagor, Mussal, lamp dance, Goff, Dekhni, Mando, Kunbi/Dandla Khel and Dhangar on different days. Artists from other states will perform the folk dances and music like Mangniyar, Kalbelia, Bhavai, Bahurupia, and puppeteers from Rajasthan. The Bihu and Bardoi Shikla dance will be performed by Assamese artists. Artists from Gujarat will present performances like Mewasi, Kervano Vesh and Siddhi Dhamal. Performances including Pung Dhol Cholam, Thangta and Singhi Chham by the state of Manipur and Sikkim respectively will be also held. Artist from West Bengal will present Purulia Chhau. The state of Maharashtra will present Lawani and Koli. Also Panthi of Chhatisgarh, Ghumar Phag of Haryana and an added attraction of Gotipua and Tiger and Bagh Dance of Odisha. Hojagiri dance will be performed by artistes from Tripura.

Various kinds of workshops like workshop on Molela (clay work), jute work, Chikankari (embroidary), Adek work and traditional cooking will be organised at Kala Academy Campus from January 7 to January 15 from 2.30 to 5.30 p.m.The allotment of stalls will be held from January 4 and January 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., who had applied for the same. There will be several handicrafts of sale at the various stalls put up along the length and breadth of the Kala Academy. However, when asked about the inclusion of cashless transactions for the sale of products, the officials reply in the negative. “The department has not made any arrangements for cashless transactions at the festival. The buyers or the stall owners have to manage by themselves if they want to have cashless transactions for purchase or sale at the festival,” says Parab. [NT]