Hospicio Ails, South Goa Urgently Needs a District Hospital

With the ailing Hospicio falling short of catering to the major healthcare needs of people in South Goa, the dire need of a full-fledged district hospital has already been felt.The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) is racing against time to complete the South Goa District Hospital and the new deadline to complete all major works is June and this too may not be met. The project was slowly progressing in the early years of the BJP-led government and sped up in the later half. The work progress at the district hospital may have been commendable but that has not been able to “cure” the ailing Hospicio Hospital.The GSIDC plans to start the functioning of the OPD and morgue within a month.

Demands have been made to the government to put things in place at Hospicio immediately rather than wasting money on unnecessary stop gap arrangements.The government has been criticised for failing to provide a basic back up for the Hospicio Hospital.The District Hospital, which was planned by the erstwhile Congress Government, is slowly taking shape.Speaking to Herald, GSIDC’s manager engineering Jude Carvalho said, “All works of the District Hospital have been carried out simultaneously at the moment. Civil works, doors and doors frames, grills, porch, flooring etc. The masonry work is 100 percent complete”.Carvalho also informed that over 250 workers are employed at the site during the day.

“As per the schedule, the work is expected to finish in June 2017 but will be slightly delayed. This is Rs 98 crore tender of all the works. The earlier tenders were foreclosed as the plans of four more tenders, which have already been floated. The modular operation theatre, low voltage systems, medical gadgets and interiors work will be soon tendered and work will be awarded. However, the tender of the medial equipment will be done by the Health Department,” Carvalho informed.

Speaking further, Carvalho said, “The work is within the time schedule and we plan to make the OPD and the morgue functional within a month.”There have been allegations in the past that the CT scan machine has not been working for months together. People who have been visiting the Hospicio were forced to opt for scans in private hospitals and clinics. Even the eye-testing machine has been non-functional since the last several months.

Presently, it is learnt that the torch light in the operation theatre is out of order and is awaiting repairs.The staff crunch and lack of facilities have been the major issues that have affected the functioning of the Hospicio morgue, which is still recovering.Finally, after Herald raised the issue, forensic doctors from the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim were deputed.The public especially the middle and the lower class have been complaining that the government’s Deen Dayal Swasthya Sewa Yojana has been a failure in Hospicio.Shortage of beds and bedsheets for patients has been a common problem at Hospicio and the pharmacy which is supposed to operate round-the-clock functions daily and that too for only six hours.Sahil Naik, a resident of Davorlim complained that the patients are being given dates to collect the blood testing reports that too only after a fortnight.

However, Hospicio is hit by another major problem for years and that is the shortage of ambulances. The lights especially inside these ambulances have been non-functional and some of the sirens are not working.Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr Ira Almeida said, "The procurement of machinery and services got delayed due to code of conduct. We are carrying out the works under MPLAD scheme and are now going to speed up the work."Dr Almeida informed that Hospicio is trying to resolve the ambulance problem as soon as possible and added that that the situation at Hospicio is under control and is likely to improve soon. When inquired as to why these ambulances were not repaired on time, it is learnt that the automobile companies have been asking for the settlement of previous bills and only then they will entertain fresh breakdowns. These ambulances are used during emergency cases to transport the patients to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim and also to bring the patients from South Goa Primary Health Centres (PHCs).