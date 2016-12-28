Iconic Ford Mustang arrives in Goa

Panaji: Within months of making its debut, customers in Goa now have an opportunity to own the legendary Mustang. Goa is the eighth pit-stop of Ford Mustang’s journey across India that has been organised to celebrate the iconic pony car’s availability across the country.The drive programme will also give an opportunity to scores of Ford fans in India to get up close and personal with this legendary vehicle. “Ford Mustang is an icon that has stirred the imagination of millions of automotive enthusiasts for more than 50-years now. We are happy to extend the joy owning a Ford Mustang to hundreds of thousands of passionate customers who have been waiting for this legendary pony car with the opening of pan-India sales,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president of marketing at Ford India. Ford Mustang is being imported to India from Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in the United States. [NT]