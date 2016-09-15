 
Thursday , September 15 2016
Home / Sports / ICSC Paroda outplay Chinchinim Villagers.
106256_icsc-1

ICSC Paroda outplay Chinchinim Villagers.

admin 2 hours ago Sports 3 Views

Chandor: ICSC Paroda blanked Union of Chinchinim Villagers 3-0 to enter into the semi finals of the 43rd Chandor Seamen Rolling trophy football tournament organised by Chandor Sports Club, at Chandor ground on Wednesday.
In the 23rd minute ICSC Paroda through Anthony Dias took the lead after his high voltage shot crashed into the nets.
ICSC Paroda buttressed  the lead through Manish Olieveira in the 36th minute. Later, Domingo Rebello of Chinchinim Villagers missed a chance to score in the 38th minute.Jaison Dias in the 43rd minute made it 3-0 for ICSC Paroda. [H]

About admin

Check Also

106166_sporting

10-man Salgaocar rally to hold Sporting Clube.

Mapusa: Salgaocar Football Club came twice from behind to hold Sporting Clube de Goa to …

© Copyright 2016 @GOACOM