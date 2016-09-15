ICSC Paroda outplay Chinchinim Villagers.

Chandor: ICSC Paroda blanked Union of Chinchinim Villagers 3-0 to enter into the semi finals of the 43rd Chandor Seamen Rolling trophy football tournament organised by Chandor Sports Club, at Chandor ground on Wednesday.

In the 23rd minute ICSC Paroda through Anthony Dias took the lead after his high voltage shot crashed into the nets.

ICSC Paroda buttressed the lead through Manish Olieveira in the 36th minute. Later, Domingo Rebello of Chinchinim Villagers missed a chance to score in the 38th minute.Jaison Dias in the 43rd minute made it 3-0 for ICSC Paroda. [H]