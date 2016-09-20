IIT project: Loliem locals ask Collector to suspend land acquisition process.

Margao:Villagers of Loliem, under the banner of Citizens Committee of Loliem, on Monday, submitted a memorandum to the District Collector requesting him to suspend the process related to acquisition of land for the IIT project, that is proposed by the state government.The land for the project at Bhagvati plateau, Loliem is being acquired by the Directorate of Technical Education.

Nearly 200 villagers of Loliem after submitting the memorandum to the District Collector Swapnil Naik, gathered in front of the new collectorate building to stage protest over the project. They shouted slogans, holding placards in their hands, opposing the government move.“We are opposing the project proposed on the Bhagvati plateau because it is the only water source to our wells. If a project comes, we will be highly affected. We had written to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, the local MLA, and the panchayat, but none of them have responded to our letter,”claimed Denis Fernandes.

Prashant Prabhugaonkar and Nishant Prabhudesai alleged that the complaint lodged with the Forest department about the felling of the trees on the plateau also fell on the deaf ears.“We will continue with our agitation if the government forced the project on us. The people of Loliem do not want the IIT project,” they stressed.

The others supported the two, and begun shouting slogan again.When the media contacted the South Goa Collector, he said that he will look into the matter.“I was on leave. I will study it, and accordingly respond. These Loliem residents have a grievance about the land acquisition. I will discuss the issue with the Directorate of Technical Education since it is the land acquisition authority,” Naik said, adding that the said process of land acquisition is being done under the new land acquisition policy of the government. [NT]