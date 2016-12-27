Imbibe moral values and become good human beings: Noronha

Panaji: Chairman of Goa Public Service Commission Jose Manuel Noronha has advised the students to imbibe good values instead of wasting precious time on social media and become good human beings to contribute for the development of the nation.Noronha was speaking as the chief guest during the annual social gathering and prize distribution function of Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College and Research Centre, Assagao.In his address, the chairman of Goa Public Service Commission highlighted the overbearing influence of technology in our day-to-day lives and said that use of technology has had its toll on effective habits among the students like reading which he said is on a decline.

He lamented that students are hardly found in the library and advised them to read books to achieve success in career.While emphasising the importance of imbibing good values and not merely aping the western culture, Noronha asked the students to be happy and to be nice and most importantly, to be humane.He praised the institution for actively supporting the students in academic, curricular and sports activities Chairman of Dnyanprassarak Mandal Shrikrishna T Pokle, chairman of the Vaishya Mandal Jaiprakash Parkar, principal of the college Dr D B Arolkar, vice principal Rita Dukle and Dr Parvez Sheikh also graced the occasion.

Dr Arolkar welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report of the college. He highlighted the achievements of the staff and the students and informed that in the recently conducted Reaccreditation by NAAC, the college has been accredited with A Grade and that Dnyanprassarak Mandal has also been awarded the prestigious Lokmat Goan of the year – Best Educational Institution award. He also lauded the efforts extended by the management in supporting the endeavours of the institution. He also praised the students’ council and their contribution towards the welfare of the institution.Pokle explained about the focus of the management on imparting quality education since its inception stating that it was the first institution to apply for post-graduate courses in Goa and is successfully running it. He also informed about their plan of starting new PG courses, in English and organic chemistry.Dukle introduced the chief guest of the function and Tanvesh Keni, the general secretary of the students’ council proposed the vote of thanks.The formal prize distribution function was followed by an entertainment programme wherein the students showcased their creative and artistic talents. [NT]